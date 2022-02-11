GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNNDY. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.94.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

