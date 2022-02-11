GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 138,699 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in GO Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

