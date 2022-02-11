GoDaddy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,395 call options.
NYSE:GDDY traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $80.60. 5,290,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.