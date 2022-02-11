GoDaddy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,395 call options.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $80.60. 5,290,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

