Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,338,000 after buying an additional 589,008 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

