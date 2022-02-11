Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $136.75.

