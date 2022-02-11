Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 99,449 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

LILAK stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

