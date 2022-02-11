Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $605,039.13 and $62.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00118582 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 285,017,995 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

