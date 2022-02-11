Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

