Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 305,499 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

