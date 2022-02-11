Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

