Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 272,633 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 680,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -356.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

