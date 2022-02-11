Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,964 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

