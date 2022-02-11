Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,067 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

