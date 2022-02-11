Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,564 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

