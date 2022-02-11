Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.05. Grab shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 204,249 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,168,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $53,872,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,234,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

