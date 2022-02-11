Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00298052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

