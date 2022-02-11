Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.20 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
