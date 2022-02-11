Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.20 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.