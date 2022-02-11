Great Point Partners LLC Buys 58,889 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the period. Magenta Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

