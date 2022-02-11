Great Point Partners LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.39.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
