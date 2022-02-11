Great Point Partners LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

