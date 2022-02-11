Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

