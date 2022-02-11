Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,023. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

