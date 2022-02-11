Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.80.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

