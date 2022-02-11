Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 1,551,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,370. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

