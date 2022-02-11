GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Ducommun worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

DCO stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.