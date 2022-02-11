GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $635,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.