GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

