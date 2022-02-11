GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.08 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.