GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $577,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

