GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $597,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

