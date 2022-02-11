Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,161 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.