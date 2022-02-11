Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.