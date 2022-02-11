Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $2,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,944,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,202,000 after buying an additional 873,581 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

