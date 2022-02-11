Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $161.57 and a 12 month high of $216.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

