Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.
HAE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
