Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.