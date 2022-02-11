Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.47. 1,274,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

