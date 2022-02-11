Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 859,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

