Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 1.2%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.64 ($21.43) and last traded at €18.80 ($21.61). 42,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.02 ($21.86).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.59) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.67.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

