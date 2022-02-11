Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

