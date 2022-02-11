Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

