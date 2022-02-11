HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $219.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $231.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

HONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.54 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $773.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.