Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.93 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 775.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

