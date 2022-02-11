HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 446,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.01 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

