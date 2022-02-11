Head to Head Analysis: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 9 1 2.65 Farmland Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $44.96, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 12.66% 2.49% 1.61% Farmland Partners 0.05% -0.82% -0.24%

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out -62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 10.96 $140.37 million $0.35 110.77 Farmland Partners $50.69 million 7.21 $7.12 million ($0.32) -34.78

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

