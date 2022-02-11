Head-To-Head Comparison: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out -1,169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.07 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.49 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 18.31 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -207.83

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

