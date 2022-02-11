Head to Head Comparison: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positron and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX $36.35 million 2.22 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -25.50

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Positron and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Positron.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -5.81% -25.04% -13.35%

Summary

IRIDEX beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

