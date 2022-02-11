Head-To-Head Contrast: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Hills and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.49 $227.61 million $3.87 17.20 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.04 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, suggesting that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.96% 8.87% 2.82% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Hills and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 3 0 2.75 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

Black Hills beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment consists of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

