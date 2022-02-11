Head to Head Contrast: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mynaric and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Remark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 301.14 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Remark $10.15 million 9.74 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.59

Remark has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mynaric and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.36%. Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 644.44%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Mynaric.

Summary

Remark beats Mynaric on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

