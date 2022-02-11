Head-To-Head Survey: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,197.23 -$5.62 million ($0.03) -1.87 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 0.81 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.48

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -109.48% -47.62% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Braveheart Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

