Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

