Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 191,007 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.